Nine IDA site visits to Kerry last year

There were three times more IDA Ireland site visits to Kerry in 2017 compared to the previous year.

The figures were released by Minister for Business, Enterprise, and Innovation Heather Humphreys in response to a parliamentary question from Cork Fianna Fail TD Billy Kelleher.

Minister Heather Humphreys said site visits are an important tool through which investors can be encouraged to invest in regional areas.

However, she added that the final decision as to where to invest always rests with the company concerned.

There were 682 IDA Ireland site visits around the country last year; nine of which were in Kerry.

In 2016, there were three IDA Ireland site visits, down from six the previous year.

The increase in visits to Kerry is part of a drive to find a company for the Advanced Technology Facility at Tralee Technology Park.

Head of IDA Ireland and Abbeydorney native Martin Shanahan previously said in November that they are marketing the facility with a good level of interest being evident.