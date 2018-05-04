Nine Day Fatima Novena starts this Saturday in Gneeveguilla Church.

Nine Day Fatima Novena starts this Saturday in Gneeveguilla Church. Mass at 7.30pm –  consecration of congregation to the Immaculate Heart.  Celebrant Fr. Pat O’Donnell. Sunday at 7.30pm – rosary, benediction & Eucharistic Adoration.  Speaker Fr. Paddy Byrnes.

