Night time cull of deer in Killarney is criticised

A night-time cull of up to 80 wild deer which underway in the Killarney National Park is being criticised by the Wild Deer Association of Ireland.

The Association says the cull is too focused and should be spread over a number of months.

The National Parks and Wildlife Service says the cull which started last week is necessary and will continue.

It says the cull is scientifically based and is being carried out by authorised officers and all appropriate safety measures are in place.

The NPWS says red and sika deer have been culled in Killarney National Park on an annual basis for many years and this cull is no different.

Damien Hannigan of the Wild Deer Association says culls should be gradual: