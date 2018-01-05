Niamh Ní Bhaoill – Tríd an Lionsa

By
radiokerrynews
-
Niamh Ní Bhaoill

Labhraíonn Marian Ní Fhlaithearta le stiúthóir agus léithreoir Niamh Ní Bhaoill ón Aniar TV atá lonnaithe sa Daingean mar gheall ar an sraith nua ‘Tríd an Lionsa’ a diríonn ar stair ó thús an chéad deireneach trí ‘lionsa’ an graingraifadóireacht. I measc na cláracha faisnéise díríonn an sraith ar Lockout Baile Átha Cliath; tiarnaí talún, saol mná saibhir i bBaile Átha Cliath agus ‘Jubilee Nurses’ i nDún na nGall;

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR