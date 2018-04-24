Niall Ryle, Knockanish West & formerly of Strand St., Tralee.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Hogan’s Funeral Home, North Circular Road, Tralee tomorrow Wednesday (April 25th) from 5.30pm to 7.30pm followed by removal to St. John’s Church.  Requiem mass for the late Niall Ryle will take place on Thursday at 12 noon. Funeral immediately afterwards to New Rath Cemetery.

