Next stage of Gas to Listowel project to begin next month

The next stage of the project to connect Listowel to the natural gas network gets underway next month.

Gas Networks Ireland has been holding an information event in the town today to update the community of the €20 million project.

Gas Networks Ireland says to date, 39 of the planned 41 kilometres of gas pipeline between Barrigone in Co. Limerick and Kerry Ingredients has been completed.

Cleaning and connecting sections of pipeline and pressure testing is underway, in preparation for commissioning the pipeline, which is planned for next month.

The company says the construction of the local gas distribution network in Listowel town, Ballyhahill and Moyvane is scheduled to begin in the middle of next month, making gas available to customers in these areas later in the year.

Gas Networks Ireland says this next stage of works in Listowel town will be smaller in scale but some disruption is unavoidable in the short term.