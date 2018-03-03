Newly appointed Waterville GP to start in May

The newly appointed GP for Waterville is to start in May.

The HSE advertised the position twice last year, following the retirement of the village’s two doctors, Patricia and Derry Gibson, over a year ago.

Earlier this month, the HSE signed a contract with a new GP, and has now confirmed the permanent replacement will start in May; a locum will remain in place until then.

Minister of State at the Department of Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin says this is a welcome development for the people of Waterville.