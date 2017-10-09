New York Tragedy – October 9th, 2017

By
Radio Kerry
-

A young foreman whose parents are from Dingle has been fatally shot on a New York construction site. Christopher Sayers was working on a building in Midtown Manhattan on Thursday. He was shot by a former colleague who then killed himself. Muiris Bric, former President of the Kerrymen Association in New York, spoke to Joe McGill.

