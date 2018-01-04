New Year, New You Walk Killarney National Park. Remembering all our loved ones in aid of Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital Crumlin.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

New Year, New You Walk. Remembering all our loved ones in aid of Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital Crumlin. Starting at the Killarney Oaks Hotel through Killarney National Park at 1pm this Saturday Jan 6th.  Refreshments.  All welcome.

