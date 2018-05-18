New website and marketing plan for Ballybunion launched today

It’s hoped a new website and marketing plan for Ballybunion will boost tourism in the North Kerry seaside resort.

They’re being launched this afternoon by Minster of State for Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin, who’ll officially launch a new defibrillator phone box in the town also.

Ballybunion Community Forum has created www.ballybunionbythesea.ie to enhance the visitor experience to the town, while the marketing plan aims to increase bed nights and extend the tourist season.





The forum is a local umbrella organisation chaired by Donal Liston, who says there are huge opportunities for the town.