New vehicle sales in Kerry drop 13% in a year

New vehicle sales in Kerry dropped by around 13% between 2016 and 2017.

According to the Irish Bulletin of Vehicle and Driver Statistics, 3,651 cars were licenced for the first time last year compared to over 4,200 in 2016.

The report shows that at the end of last year there were almost 70,000 (69,462) private cars in Kerry, 11,900 goods vehicles, 4,100 tractors and around 1,000 motor cycles.





There were 220 taxis, 96 hackneys and 150 limousines.

Toyota is the most popular brand of car followed by Ford and Volkswagen.

The most popular tractor is Massey Ferguson followed by New Holland and John Deere.

There were over 97,600 driving licences in Kerry, around 7,300 of those were learner permits.