New unit dedicated to investigating sexual crimes set up in Tralee Garda Station

The Kerry public are being urged to report any sexual crimes or instances of domestic violence.

A new unit dedicated to investigating sexual crimes, domestic violence, child abuse or human trafficking will be set up in Tralee Garda Station to cover the Kerry Garda Division.

The Garda National Protective Services Unit will be staffed by gardaí, who have training in dealing with victims of sexual crimes.

Superintendent Declan Daly, who presented at the recent Joint Policing Committee meeting, says the provision of the new unit will give victims greater confidence to report sexual crimes.