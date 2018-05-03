New taskforce aiming to help make Tralee Ireland’s greenest town

Tralee is aiming to become Ireland’s greenest town.

Tralee Chamber Alliance has announced the establishment of a new environment taskforce.

The group’s first project is entitled GLAN Tralee and hopes to foster a cleaner, greener and more environmentally sustainable town.

Regular clean-ups, moving away from single use plastics and taking responsibility for the upkeep of the town are included in the taskforce plan.

People will also be encouraged to become GLAN ambassadors to promote good environmental practices in their area.