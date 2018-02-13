New steering group to promote film industry in Kerry

A new steering group has been set up to foster and promote film and the film industry in Kerry.

The group brings together many agencies, as well as experts from across the industry, with a view to promoting Kerry as a film destination and helping to nurture the sector.

It’s being led by Kerry County Council and chaired by council Chief Executive, Moira Murrell.

The expert advisory group will investigate the most effective ways to capitalise on the international interest in Kerry as a location for film, and the potential business case for a film studio in Kerry.