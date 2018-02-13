New steering group to promote film industry in Kerry

Paul O’Connor – Film Gaffer, Brigid Crowley – Head of Media Development at ITT, Chief Executive of Kerry County Council – Moira Murrell, Kate Kennelly – Arts Officer & Creative Ireland Co-Ordinator, Mary Nash – Department of Culture, Heritage & the Gaeltacht, Mieke Vanmechelen – Kerry County Council’s Film-Maker in Residence. Back left to right: Maeve McGrath – Artistic Director of the Kerry Film Festival, Áine Moriarty – Chief Executive of Irish Film & Television Academy Awards, Bridget Fitzgerald – Kerry County Council Economic Development Officer, Mike Buckley – Kerry Convention Bureau, Daragh O’Malley – Kerry Film Studios, Grace O’Donnell – Kerry Film Festival, Pat Dawson – Manager of Killarney House & NPWS, Conor O’Carroll – OCS Productions, Sharon O’Keeffe – Arts Office & Creative Ireland Office.

A new steering group has been set up to foster and promote film and the film industry in Kerry.

The group brings together many agencies, as well as experts from across the industry, with a view to promoting Kerry as a film destination and helping to nurture the sector.

It’s being led by Kerry County Council and chaired by council Chief Executive, Moira Murrell.

The expert advisory group will investigate the most effective ways to capitalise on the international interest in Kerry as a location for film, and the potential business case for a film studio in Kerry.

 

