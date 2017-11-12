New Star Wars trilogy announced

Disney LucasFilm have announced a new Star Wars trilogy.

Rian Johnson, director of the forthcoming Last Jedi movie – spent considerable time in West Kerry last year where filming took place at Ceann Sibeál.

JJ Abrahms spent time in South Kerry in 2015 for the filming of The Force Awakens, which featured Skellig Mhíchíl and Skellig Beag.

The Skelligs, Ceann Sibeál, Dún Chaoin and Commenoule are all set to feature in The Last Jedi – the second installment in the current and third Star Wars trilogy, the ninth movie in the franchise overall – which opens in cinemas in Dingle, Tralee and Killarney on December 14th.

It’s been announced Rian Johnson will also write and direct the new – and fourth – Star Wars trilogy with collaborator, Ram Bergman producing.