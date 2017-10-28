New stained glass window a joint effort between Tralee’s Catholic and Church of Ireland communities

A new stained-glass window on the theme of reconciliation has been unveiled in St. John’s Church, Tralee by Bishop of Kerry Dr. Ray Browne and Bishop of Limerick, Killaloe & Ardfert, Rt. Rev. Kenneth Kearon.

It is the first stained glass window to be installed in St. John’s in 60 years and was a joint undertaking by the Catholic and Church of Ireland communities in Tralee.

The window is five metres high by three metres and depicts Jesus reading from the Book of Isaiah and St. John the Baptist, patron of the parish.

The window was crafted by stained glass artist Tom Denny, a direct descendant of the Denny’s of Tralee Castle, twenty of whose members travelled from England for the ceremony in Tralee last evening.

The project has been more than five years in planning and was conceived as a Tralee 800 project for the town’s Octo-centenary celebrations and Year of Mercy in 2016” according to Fr. Tadhg Fitzgerald, parish priest of St. John’s.

The window contains over 30 individual figures and includes scenes from Tralee’s history, Tralee Bay and the Slieve Mish mountains.

St. John’s is famous for its works of art – including the Great Sanctuary Window (1861) by Michael O’ Connor, various stained glass works by Earley Brother, Richard King and Patrick Pollen.

The Stations of the Cross are by Sean Keating, RHA.

The last window was installed by Dean Reidy as part of a massive programme of renovation in the 1950s.