New speed limits proposed for Kerry roads

New speed limits have been proposed for roads across Kerry, including 30km/hr restrictions in housing estates.

They’re contained in the draft Kerry County Council (Special Speed Limits) Bye-Laws 2018, which came before councillors at their monthly meeting.

They’ll now go out on public consultation, with the council inviting submissions from members of the public.





The draft Kerry County Council (Special Speed Limits) Bye-Laws 2018 have been prepared in consultation with the gardaí and Transport Infrastructure Ireland.

They’re due to come into operation on the 1st of February 2019.

The bye-laws propose 30km/hr speed limits in housing estates across the county, and 50km/hr limits at junctions; all effected roads are named in the document which is going out on public display.

There are also recommendations to extend the 60, 80, and 100km/hr speed limits at several locations, and it’s proposed to introduce periodic special speed limits around four national schools at drop off and collection times (Scoil Naomh Eoin Baiste, Lispole; Derryquay National School; Bonane Primary School; Curraheen National School, Glenbeigh; and Glenbeigh National School).

The draft bye-laws will go out on public consultation for 30 days, where people can make submissions on them.

They’re due back before councillors at the Municipal District meetings in September, and they’ll then come before the full council for adoption.