New schools access initiative being launched at IT Tralee today

A new schools access initiative is being launched at the Institute of Technology Tralee today.

ACCESS 21 @ IT TRALEE aims to address diverse societal and educational challenges, by supporting partner schools in Kerry to develop and expand college-going cultures.

It’s being run in conjunction with the Trinity Access 21 Project at Trinity College Dublin.

The official launch of Access 21 @ IT Tralee is taking place today (Friday 10th November) in the North Campus at 12.15pm.

Dr Ronan Smith of Trinity College Dublin, as well as participating linked schools, will be attending.