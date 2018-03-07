New scheme to improve private and non-public roads in Kerry to start shortly

The Minister of State at the Department of Transport says a new scheme will start shortly to improve private and non-public roads in Kerry.

Fine Gael TD, Brendan Griffin says Kerry County Council is to open a new Local Improvement Scheme for non-council roads.

Minister Griffin says since September, Government funding has helped clear the backlog of roads on the current Local Improvement Scheme waiting list.

He says people will be able to apply for funding for their local road on a new scheme which will begin shortly.