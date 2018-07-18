New Research Intends to Help Improve Dementia Services – July 18th, 2018

By
Admin
-

Kerry has the third highest prevalence of dementia in rural counties and has the sixth highest nationally after Dublin, Cork, Galway, Tipperary and Donegal. Dr Patricia Carney of NUI Galway spoke to Jerry about how they want people who’re affected to take part in their new research. For more information, go to http://www.nuigalway.ie/dementiacare/

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR