Could New Report Lead to Cheaper Car Insurance – December 11th, 2017

By
Radio Kerry
-

The Personal Injuries Commission Report has made a number of recommendations. If they are enforced, could it lead to cheaper car insurance? Jerry spoke to Stuart Gilhooly, who’s a member of the commission, and to Kian Griffin from Killorglin who heads up campaign group, Ireland Underground.

