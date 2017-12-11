The Personal Injuries Commission Report has made a number of recommendations. If they are enforced, could it lead to cheaper car insurance? Jerry spoke to Stuart Gilhooly, who’s a member of the commission, and to Kian Griffin from Killorglin who heads up campaign group, Ireland Underground.
16% of UHK patients waited 24 hours or more to be admitted
Sixteen per cent of patients who needed to be admitted to University Hospital Kerry had to wait 24 hours or more. That's one of the...
Inquest hears man died after falling down stairs in South Kerry holiday home
A 67-year-old Cork man died after falling down the stairs in a South Kerry holiday home. Coroner for South and East Kerry, Aisling O'Sullivan Quilter...
Five Kerry projects to get funding including agri-tech global centre of excellence
Funding is to be allocated nationally for five Kerry projects including a global centre of excellence for agri-technology. The announcement was made by Chief Executive...
Why Toilets are Closed at Tralee Railway Station – December 11th, 2017
Jane Cregan of Irish Rail has been telling why the toilets at Casement Station are now closed for much of the day. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/Janetrain.mp3
Could New Report Lead to Cheaper Car Insurance – December 11th, 2017
The Personal Injuries Commission Report has made a number of recommendations. If they are enforced, could it lead to cheaper car insurance? Jerry spoke...
Zero Tolerance for Abusers of Disabled Parking Permits – December 11th, 2017
Operation Enable was on the ground in Tralee on Friday last to catch people parking in disabled parking bays who shouldn’t be parking there....