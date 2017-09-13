New programme aimed at rehabilitating violent men to begin in Kerry

A new course which aims to rehabilitate men who’ve engaged in violence against their partners, is to begin in Kerry this autumn.

The course is being run by the organisation MOVE Ireland, which is holding an information event at Manor West Hotel in Tralee on September 26.

Men who participate are usually referred by the Probation Services, social workers or their GP, but they’re also allowed to sign up themselves.

Anne McMahon from MOVE Ireland, says the programme works best, when the men are supported by their wives and girlfriends.

She says everyone deserves a second chance: