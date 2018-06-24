New primary care facility in the pipeline for Listowel

Construction is to begin on a primary healthcare facility in Listowel in the coming months.

A report in The Sunday Business Post says Valley Healthcare, which was set up last year by the state-backed Irish Infrastructure Fund, has acquired two primary care centre sites in Kerry and Cork.

The Cork facility which is to begin construction next month will be in Clonakilty.





The 20,000 square foot Listowel site which is expected to be completed in the second half of next year will be occupied by the HSE, a GP and other healthcare services.

It’s understood 90 people will be employed during construction.