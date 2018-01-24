New Pension Changes – January 24th, 2018

Yesterday, the Minister for Employment Affairs and Social Protection, Regina Doherty, announced changes to calculating pensions based on contributions made over a career. So, what does this mean for pensioners, particularly, those affected by cutbacks in 2012? Eilis Ní Chaithnía of the National Women’s Council of Ireland and two women who were forced to resign from their jobs when they got married in the 1970s, Mary Walsh from Cahersiveen and Mary Tighe of the ICA gave their reaction to Jerry.