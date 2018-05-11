New Parkrun announced for Kerry

A new parkrun has been announced in Kerry and it will take place on Inch Beach. It will be Ireland’s first ever park run to be held on a beach and it will become Kerry’s 5th parkrun. Deirdre spoke to event director Barry Murray and Tony Higgins who is parkrun ambassador for Kerry.
Kerry respite house to benefit from Government funding
A new respite house in north Kerry is to benefit from Government funding. According to Kerry Fine Gael Junior Minister Brendan Griffin and Senator Paul...
Tánaiste to attend political forum in Tralee tonight
An Tanáiste Simon Coveney is to attend a political forum in Tralee later this evening. The forum - hosted by Kerry Fine Gael - will...
Man airlifted to Cork University Hospital after vehicle left road on Tarbert – Ballylongford...
A man has been airlifted to hospital following a road traffic accident in the Tarbert - Ballylongford area earlier today. Valentia Coast Guard received a...
The Apprentice Chef
Natalia Lean from Rathmore was recently crowned the 2017/2018 Apprentice Chef Programme in the ITT. Deirdre spoke to her about her experience of the...
Having no friends
A concerned mother got in touch with the show expressing her worry that her son has no friends. Is this a common problem among...