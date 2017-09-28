New Knocknagoshel monument in memory of dead on both sides in Civil War

A new monument has been erected in Knocknagoshel in memory of those who died on both sides in the Civil War.

A granite headstone was originally unveiled by Knocknagoshel Fine Gael Club in November 2013 at Talbot’s Bridge; it was vandalised in 2014, and completely destroyed last month.

It had the five names of Free State soldiers who were killed by a landmine; this atrocity led to the massacre at Ballyseedy the following day.

A new monument has now been erected at the same location, again with the names of the five Free State soldiers, but it also states it’s in memory of all who died in the Civil War.

Ben Brosnan from Knocknagoshel, who was involved in erecting the monument, is appealing to people not to destroy it.