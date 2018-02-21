New Killarney Community Nursing Unit expected to be built by end of 2021

The new Community Nursing Unit for Killarney is expected to be built by the end of 2021 at the latest.

That’s according to the HSE in response to a parliamentary question from Kerry Independent TD Danny Healy-Rae.

Kerry Independent TD Danny Healy-Rae asked a parliamentary question about when the proposed new community hospital will be built in Killarney.

Head of Social Care with Cork Kerry Community Healthcare, Gabrielle O’Keeffe responded to the query.

Ms O’Keeffe says a new 130 bed Community Nursing Unit will be built in Killarney in a Public Private Partnership; it’s part of the Capital Plan 2016 – 2021.

The design team is currently finalising preliminary designs and advancing the process.

The projected timeline hasn’t yet been finalised, but the projected latest completion date is

October 2021.