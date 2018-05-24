New Kerry Sports Academy vital for IT Tralee’s future

The new Kerry Sports Academy will play a vital role in attracting students to IT Tralee.

That’s according to the chairman of the IT Tralee Foundation, Dick Spring.

The former Tánaiste says first-rate facilities on campus are essential for the institute’s future.





This week marked the launch of a gala tribute dinner for the broadcaster Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh which will be held in the Clayton Hotel, Dublin next September.

All proceeds will go towards the new 16 and a half-million euro sports academy at IT Tralee which is due to open next January.

The IT Tralee Foundation has raised 8 million with the remainder in Government funding.

It’s hoped the tribute to Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh will raise the remaining €300,000 needed for the project.

