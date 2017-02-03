New Kerry IFA Chair to focus on restoring farm incomes

The new chair of the Kerry branch of the Irish Farmers’ Association says he will use his term to tackle pressure on farm income.
Hundreds of farmers packed into the Rose Hotel in Tralee last night for the AGM.
Valentia Island’s Pat O’Driscoll saw off the challenge of Kenny Jones and Michael Kirby to take over the reins from Sean Brosnan.
Mr O’Driscoll, who is a beef and suckler farmer, said there are many issues facing Kerry farmers:
Meanwhile, Neilus O’Connor from Moyvane was elected as vice chair of Kerry IFA.
The 33 year old, who runs a mixed farm enterprise including potato growing and beef production, told Agritime presenter Aisling O’Brien he was overwhelmed by the result: