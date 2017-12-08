New Kerry destination brand to promote and market county launched today

The new destination brand for Kerry – designed to promote and market the county – has been launched.

‘Kerry – Your Natural Escape’ includes icons, imagery and messaging highlighting key Kerry attractions and characteristics, promoting the unique visitor experience on offer.

The new Kerry brand was unveiled today at Killarney House by Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport, Kerry TD Brendan Griffin.

The campaign features brand icons on marketing material and media platforms incorporates scenery, landscape, arts and culture, sport and recreation and dining.

Kerry’s Gaeltacht heritage is also represented with the tagline ‘Ciarraí – Ealú Nadúrtha’.

Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council, Cllr John Sheahan, said that the unique visitor experience was very coherently encapsulated in the brand identity and taglines.

Council Chief Executive, Moira Murrell, said the development of a strong brand identity for Kerry is an objective of the County Kerry Tourism Strategy and Action Plan which was published by Kerry County Council in 2016.

Design Works, the company responsible for the ‘Ireland’s Ancient East’, came up with the campaign which will see brand guidelines issued to local tourism and hospitality sectors.