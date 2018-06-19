New Kerry bye-laws propose being able to account for rubbish disposal

People in Kerry must be able to show how they’re disposing of their waste according to proposed new bye-laws.

The draft Waste Presentation Bye-laws were brought before Kerry County Council yesterday before going out on public consultation.

These proposals place an obligation on people to dispose of their waste either with an authorised waste collection service, or at an authorised waste facility.





Every household must be able to prove compliance with receipts or statements.

The bye-laws don’t prohibit the sharing of bins between neighbours or family, but a specific written agreement must be put in place by the users.

The bye-laws would make it an offence to put rubbish in someone else’s bin without permission.

Bins have to be well maintained and not overloaded, and must be kept within the curtilage of the premises they serve, other than on the day before and designated day of collection.

The bye-laws set out enforcement options available, including court appearances, and/or fines of up to €2,500.

The draft bye-laws will go out on public consultation from July to September, and a final version will then go before the full council for adoption.