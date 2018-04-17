New KDL Fixtures Revealed For This Week

Thursday 19th April 2018
Denny Premier B
7-00 Classic Fc v Mitchels Avenue, Venue Mounthawk Park Grass Pitch.
Saturday 21st April 2018
SSE Airtricity U15 League
3-00 Kerry SBGL v Limerick Fc , Venue Mounthawk Park All Weather Pitch.
Denny Youth League Semi Finals (Extra time & pens if needed)
2-00 St Brendans Park v Killorglin Afc, Venue Christy Leahy Park.
2-00 Killarney Celtic v Castleisland Afc, Venue Celtic Park.
Dominos Pizza U17 Cup ¼ Finals (extra time & pens if needed)
2-00 Ballyheigue Athletic v Ballyhar Dynamos , Venue Mounthawk Park Grass Pitch.
2-00 Rattoo Rovers v Killarney Athletic , Venue Ballyduff.
Sunday 22nd April 2018
SSE Airtricity U17 League
2-00 Kerry DL v Wexford Fc , Venue Mounthawk Park All Weather Pitch.
Denny Division 2B League Play Off (extra time & pens if needed)
4-00 Spa Road Fc v Mainebank Fc, Venue Mounthawk Park All Weather Pitch.
Denny Premier A
11-30 Mastergeeha Fc v Castleisland Afc , Venue Kilbrean Park.
11-30 Killarney Celtic v Listowel Celtic , Venue Celtic Park.
Denny Premier B
2-00 Killorglin Afc v Castleisland B , Venue Killorglin.
Denny Division 1A
11-00 Ballyheigue Athletic v Ballyhar Dynamos, Venue Mounthawk Park All Weather Pitch.