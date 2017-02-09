New International College of Hotel Management for Killarney

A new International College of Hotel Management has been announced for Killarney.

IT Tralee and The Gleneagle Group are behind the new college which is preparing to welcome its first students in September of this year.

Kerry Fianna Fáil TD John Brassil has welcomed the announcement.

The college, modelled on the Swiss hotel management education system, is the first of its kind in Ireland.

It will offer higher education programmes in hotel management to mainly international students.

Courses will combine practical on-the-job training with classroom and online learning designed to equip students for careers in the hospitality industry.

The new venture represents a key strategic public / private partnership between The Gleneagle Group and IT Tralee and securing students from overseas is one of a number of objectives specified under the Action Plan for Jobs (2016).

Dr. Oliver Murphy, President of IT Tralee said the venture is a key development in attaining Munster Technological University (MTU) status in partnership with CIT.

The first students are expected to join the college in September 2017, the full degree programme will be on offer from September 2018 and will be an honours bachelor degree (NFQ Level 8) in Hotel Management.