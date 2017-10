Brendan Kealy is the new goalkeeping coach of the Offaly Senior footballers.

The former Kingdom netminder links up with recently appointed Offaly manager, fellow Kerryman Stephen Wallace.

Brian Egan, brother of former Kerry hurler John Egan, is also part of the backroom team, coming on board as logistics man.

It was already announced that former Kerry player Billy Sheehan was joining the set-up as trainer.