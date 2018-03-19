New Healthy Ireland implementation plan launched for Kerry and Cork

Preventing chronic illness is everyone’s business; that’s the message from the publication of a Healthy Ireland implementation plan for community health services in Cork and Kerry.

Events took place in Cork city centre and Killarney to mark the publication of COMPASS, a government backed Healthy Ireland implementation plan for Cork and Kerry.

The plan covers five years, beginning this year and running to the end of 2022.

It includes more than 180 detailed actions to improve the health and wellbeing not just of staff, but also the wider population.

Friday’s events in Cork and Kerry including the parkrun in Killarney featured HSE and Cork Kerry Community Healthcare staff and partners in the wider community.