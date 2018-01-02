Phil Ni Sheaghdha from Ventry, new General Secretary of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, on annual trolley watch figures; there’s been a big increase at University Hospital Kerry.
Kerry braces itself for first storm of 2018
Kerry is bracing itself for the first storm of 2018. Storm Eleanor is due to make landfall from the Atlantic this afternoon. Met Éireann has issued...
Kerry County Council to receive €161,000 under ex-Hurricane Ophelia fund
Kerry County Council is set to receive €161,816.17 under a fund established for local authorities following ex-Hurricane Ophelia last October. The severe RED weather alert...
Over 1,000 formal complaints received in relation to South/South West Hospital Group in 2016
1,033 formal complaints were received in relation to the South/South West Hospital Group in 2016. The group covers nine acute hospitals - including University Hospital...
New General Secretary of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation – January 2nd, 2017
Is Darts dying off? – January 2nd, 2017
As darts legend, Phil Taylor retires, Jason O’Connor of Radio Kerry Sport talks about the 16-time world champion, and if interest in his sport...
60 year anniversary of Tidy Towns – January 2nd, 2017
Treasa Murphy talked about the 60 year anniversary of Tidy Towns with the Chair of Listowel Tidy Towns, Julie Gleeson; Mairead Fernane, of Tralee...