New Format For Senior Club Football Championship

The Senior Club Football Championship will have a new format for 2018.

It will be run on a round robin basis, with 2 groups of 4 teams, to be decided on an open draw basis.

Teams will play each other once; on a home, away and neutral venue basis.

The group winners will contest the final.

The bottom team in each group could find themselves in a relegation decider but not if either were to make the County Championship final.

If teams finish level on points in the group, then the result of the game between those sides will decide who finishes higher. If the game in question was a draw then it comes down to scoring difference.

If Kerry do not reach the Allianz League Final then matches could begin on April 1st, and also be played on the 8th & 15th, with the Final on the 29th.

Should Kerry qualify for that League Final then the Club Championship would run later.