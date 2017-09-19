There’s a new filmmaker and writer in residence in Kerry.

Mieke Vanmechelen is to take up the filmmaker role, and Annemarie Ní Churreáin is this year’s writer in residence.

The positions are supported through the Arts Office at Kerry County Council, and this year the Trustees of Muckross House and the National Parks and Wildlife Service are providing the use of two cottages on the Muckross estate as artists’ accommodation.

Belgian born Mieke Vanmechelen is the new filmmaker in residence; she’s been living in Kerry since the early 1980s, and is well known in professional film circles.

She’s keen to work with secondary school students on her residency; her plan is to make a documentary in as many schools as possible, with a strong emphasis on working collaboratively.

A second aspect to her residency will be her own professional development; her plan is to create a documentary about the Kerry Cattle herd, with a focus on the Muckross Herd and the Kerry Cattle Society Secretary, G.R Hilliard.

Donegal poet and writer Annemarie Ní Churreáin is this year’s writer in residence.

During her residency, she’ll work towards a new series of poems.

She’ll run a series of structured and themed workshops with students, poets, and creative thinkers, supporting them to start composing, editing and sharing their own poems.

Annemarie also wants to engage with the wider Kerry community, meeting people across a range of public spaces; in libraries, bookshops, healthcare settings, hospitals, as well as community centres.