New film bursary award offered in Kerry

John Kennny pictured on film location on Ballybunion Beach Co Kerry this week on the film All Washed Up which is the new short film by writer and producer Keith Bogue.. Photo By : Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus LTD © Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Phone Mobile 087 / 2672033 L/Line 066 71 22 981 E/mail - [email protected] www.dwalshphoto.com FILM INFO All Washed Up is the new short film by writer and producer Keith Bogue. Filmed over three days in Ballybunion, it is being directed by Ivan McMahon and starring Jon Kenny in the lead role. The film is being financed by the Limerick city of Culture 2014. It is hoped that the film will be completed in time for the Richard Harris International Film Festival in Limerick at the end of October. The rest of the film will be shot on location in Limerick city and county. Producer and author of the film Keith Bogue has expressed his thanks to the people of Ballybunion for all the help they have extended to him. The cast and crew were resident in the Ballybunion Golf Holiday Homes. Director Ivan McMahon is delighted with the wild natural beauty of Ladies beach; where the film was shot. Sharon OÕKeeffe from the Kerry Screen Commission, Arts Office, Kerry County Council was not surprised that they chose North Kerry and BallybunionÕs iconic beach, ÔWe are delighted they chose Kerry for this scene. This year there have been numerous shoots throughout the county. KerryÕs dramatic landscape and seascape are a natural attraction for producers and directorsÕ.

There’s a new film bursary award being offered by Kerry County Council and the Arts Council.

It’s for a short drama film of 10 to 12 minutes, and is valued at €15,000.

Applicants must shoot the film in Kerry, but they don’t have to be from the county.

Kerry Screen Commission, which is based within the Arts Service of Kerry County Council, will offer location support and guidance.

The closing date for applications is the 27th of April.

A development seminar detailing information on the award will be held at Kerry County Council on the 12th of April.

Applications to the bursary can be made online and all details can be found on https://form.jotformeu.com/KerryCoArts/film-bursary-award-kerry-2018

 

