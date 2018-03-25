New film bursary award offered in Kerry

There’s a new film bursary award being offered by Kerry County Council and the Arts Council.

It’s for a short drama film of 10 to 12 minutes, and is valued at €15,000.

Applicants must shoot the film in Kerry, but they don’t have to be from the county.

Kerry Screen Commission, which is based within the Arts Service of Kerry County Council, will offer location support and guidance.

The closing date for applications is the 27th of April.

A development seminar detailing information on the award will be held at Kerry County Council on the 12th of April.

Applications to the bursary can be made online and all details can be found on https://form.jotformeu.com/KerryCoArts/film-bursary-award-kerry-2018