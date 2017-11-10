New educational opportunities announced for CE scheme participants in Kerry

Participants on Community Employment schemes in Kerry will now have the opportunity to study for a qualification while they work.

The Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection has announced details of a new development plan that allows CE participants gain QQI level qualifications in a number of disciplines, including Horticulture, Childcare, and Health and Social Care.

There are currently around 1,000 people employed on CE schemes in the county.

Fifteen of these will receive a Certificate in QQI Level 5 in Health Care Support today.

Frank Heffernan, Area Manager for Community Employment, says the eligibility criteria for the scheme has also changed.

Further information can be obtained on jobsireland.ie or through Intreo case officers and local employment services mediators.