New editor appointed to Kerry’s Eye

Kerry’s Eye newspaper has announced the appointment of Gerard Colleran as editor.

Mr Colleran has previously been editor and managing director of the Irish Daily Star, and is a former editor of the Kerryman newspaper.

In 2016, he was appointed Adjunct Professor of Journalism at the University of Limerick.

Announcing the appointment, managing director of Kerry’s Eye, Padraig J Kennelly said Mr Colleran will continue to ensure the highest standards, and deliver hard hitting news, community coverage, and sports to readers.

He’s expected to take up the role in mid November.