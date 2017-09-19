The new Dail term begins tomorrow and Fianna Fail Communications, Environment and Natural Resources spokesperson Timmy Dooley chats to Jerry
Kerry’s chances of hosting National Ploughing Championships could depend on road network improvements
Kerry's potential to host the National Ploughing Championships could depend on infrastructure. That's according to Tom Leslie, chairman of the Killarney Valley Classic and Vintage...
Taoiseach criticised after objecting to apartment block in own constituency
The Taoiseach has been criticised after objecting to a four story apartment block in his own constituency. Leo Varadkar has urged councillors to have a...
Mother and son fighting for life after fire
A mother and her eight her old son are fighting for their lives following a fire at their flat in Inchicore in Dublin. Her two...
Jerry was live from the National Ploughing Championships in Tullamore, Co Offaly this morning...
First, he spoke Tom O’Mahony, PRO of the Kerry Ploughing Association; Tom Leslie – Chairman of Killarney Valley Classic and Vintage; Grace O’Donnell, manager...
The new Dail term – September 19th, 2017
The new Dail term begins tomorrow and Fianna Fail Communications, Environment and Natural Resources spokesperson Timmy Dooley chats to Jerry http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_09_19_dail.mp3
Terrace Talk – September 18th, 2017
On this weeks Terrace Talk we discuss the Kerry Minors All-Ireland Final victory and completing the four in a row http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_09_18_tt.mp3