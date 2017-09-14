New course available to depression sufferers in Kerry

Kerry people suffering from depression or anxiety are being given a unique opportunity to take part in a new six-week course, run by mental health organiston AWARE.

The course will focus on techniques of Cognitive Behavioural Therapy, and is aimed at people who struggle with negative or frightening thinking habits.

Developed by CBT special Dr Chris Williams, it’ll be held at the Rose Hotel in Tralee over a period of six Thursdays, beginning next week.

Director of AWARE Brid O’Meara, says a limited number of places are available on the course, but it’s likely to also be held in Killarney later in the year.

She says the programme has been hugely successful in the past and can help people to stop the cycle of negative thinking: