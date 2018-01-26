New County Executive For Kerry Ladies Football

Kerry Ladies Football has a new County Executive.

Mike Moriarity of Ballyduff is the new Chairman, whilst his clubmate Maurice Dunworth was elected into the Secretary position.

Anthony Curran of Ballymacelligott will take on the role of Treasurer where he will be assisted by Donal Rahilly, also from the Ballymacelligott club.

Joe O’Flaherty of Finuge/St Senans will continue in his role as Registrar, as will Donal O’Doherty of Spa as Development Officer.

There was also a Fixtures Committee elected and the posts were taken by Batt McGlynn of Fossa, Donal O’Doherty of Spa, Selina Looney of Killarney Legion and Patrick White of Ballymacelligott.

Karen McGlynn of Fossa and Billy Mangan of Castleisland Desmonds will act as Munster Council Delegates.

There are still a number of roles to be filled including PRO, Cultural Officer and Child Protection Officer.



In his opening address, new Chairman Mike Moriarity said that he hopes that clubs can now pull together for the sake of all the progress that has been made over the last number of years on the playing fields. Inter club rivalry should be put to one side, he said, and clubs have to stand as one to represent all that is good in Kerry Ladies football.