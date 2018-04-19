New contract likely to speed up repairing street lights in Kerry

It’s hoped the process for repairing public lights in Kerry will be speeded up with the appointment of a new contractor.

The old contract Kerry County Council was signed up to only involved the replacement of bulbs.

The new contract, which was signed at the start of this month, also includes electrical faults and repairs, and has timelines for repairing faults.

Councillors and members of the public regularly complain at the length of time it’s taken to repair street lights in recent years.

At this week’s council meeting, Cllr Johnny Healy-Rae said there 11 lights out in Kenmare, some haven’t been working for six months.