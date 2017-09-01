New Coach For National Basketball League Side

Ignas Sijanas has been appointed as head coach of the Keane’s Supervalu National League men’s team for the upcoming season.

This is his first major coaching job and he is also going to work with the underage teams in Killorglin, and in particular, assist in the coaching of players from U10 to U12.

Sijanas brings with him a wealth of experience in international basketball, having previously played in Lithuania and Germany.

He also played for the last 6 weeks of the 2016-17 season with Keane’s Supervalu, when he came in as cover for injured American Kevin Grey.