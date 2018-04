Figures show car sales for the month of March have decreased in Kerry in comparison to the same period last year.

That’s according to official statistics released by the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI).

There were 1609 new cars registered in the county this March, that’s down from 1724 the same time last year, a 6% decrease.

According to the SIMI, the top selling car in Ireland for March was the Nissan Qashqai.