New car sales in the first six months of the year have dropped almost 8% (7.7%) when compared to the same period last year.

That’s according to the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) which has revealed that 1,841 new cars were registered in Kerry up to the end of June; that compares to 1,996 for the same period in 2017.

Nationally, new car sales were down 4.5% in the timeframe compared to 2017.