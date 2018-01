New car sales in Kerry in 2017 were down 12%.

Statistics from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) show that 2,820 new cars were bought in Kerry in 2017 compared to 3,229 the previous year.

Nationally, new car sales were down 10% in 2017.

The Director General of SIMI Alan Nolan has cited Brexit’s impact on Euro/Sterling exchange rates as the main reason for the challenging year.