New car registrations in Kerry down 13% in comparison to same period last year

New car registrations in Kerry were down 13% this month in comparison to the same period last year.

Official statistics released by the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) show that new car registrations in Kerry for August were just over 2 thousand six hundred (2,689).

Car registrations recorded during the same period last year were just over 3,000 (3,096).

The drop off in new cars being registered in Kerry was lower than the national trend which experienced a drop of 21%.

Yesterday marked the introduction of the EU Emissions testing regime (WLTP) for new cars which will bring more accurate information for consumers on emissions and fuel consumption.

According to the SIMI, the top selling car in Ireland was month was the Skoda Octavia.